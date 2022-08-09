Shop Local
Three teens arrested in connection to drive-by shooting in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several people, including teenagers, are caught in connection to a drive by shooting.

On Monday morning, Laredo Police were called out to the 2500 block of La Parra Lane for a shots fired call.

Authorities were told that the shots came from a white SUV.

A lookout was put in the area and police were able to locate the vehicle matching the description.

They found two guns, handgun, and rifle inside.

Two juveniles were detained, and a 17-year-old was arrested, Ricardo Lopez.

Lopez was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and deadly conduct.

