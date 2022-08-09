Three teens arrested in connection to drive-by shooting in south Laredo
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several people, including teenagers, are caught in connection to a drive by shooting.
On Monday morning, Laredo Police were called out to the 2500 block of La Parra Lane for a shots fired call.
Authorities were told that the shots came from a white SUV.
A lookout was put in the area and police were able to locate the vehicle matching the description.
They found two guns, handgun, and rifle inside.
Two juveniles were detained, and a 17-year-old was arrested, Ricardo Lopez.
Lopez was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and deadly conduct.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.
For more headlines. click here.