Training for UISD substitute staff focused on enhanced safety protocols

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United Independent School District (UISD) said the district is ready with about 800 substitute teachers to fill in at any given time.

On Tuesday, August 9, the UISD Human Resources (HR) department had a back-to-school orientation for substitute teachers, substitute nurses, and other substitute staff members.

Substitute staff went over the state’s enhanced safety protocols and procedures implemented in the district after the Uvalde tragedy. Dora Flores with the HR department says, ”the difference between training before to this training is that we are talking more about safety. Miss Gloria Rendon aboutperintendent) came by. She was one of the speakers. She had a very good training in reference to safety.”

The training continues Wednesday, August 10. If you’re interested in applying, you can contact UISD’s HR department at 956-473-6273.

