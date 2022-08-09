Triumph Public High School prepares to welcome back students

Shop Local
Published: Aug. 9, 2022
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - School is back in session for teachers and administrators at Triumph high schools as they prepare for their students to return to campus on Wednesday, August 10.

On Tuesday, August 9, educators and staff received training on everything from instruction guidelines to safety protocols. About 130 Triumph students are expected to start a new school year.

It is Violeta Villa’s first year as the principal on campus. She shared how Triumph is different as a public charter school. ”The difference is basically we are accredited by the TEA (Texas Education Agency), so the students have to pass EOCs (end-of-course assessments). We offer flexible schedules for the students. If they work, if they have other responsibilities, we can help them achieve their goals,” said Villa.

The school offers open enrollment available for students all year long.

