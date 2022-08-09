UISD offers six-week grace period before enforcing dress code

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) -As parents continue to struggle with inflation and school supplies, UISD is offering a six-week grace period when it comes to enforcing its dress code.

The district says the move comes after learning that parents and students are having a difficult time finding the correct clothing items for the uniforms on store shelves.

UISD shares this grace period will be in effect until September 19.

Below is the official statement from UISD:

It has come to the District’s attention that parents and students are having difficulty obtaining clothing items that comply with our Standardized Student Dress Code due to supply shortages. To offset this, we are implementing a grace period, until September 19th, in which students will not be required to wear these items. After this date, all students will be expected to be in full compliance with the Standardized Dress Code.

Currently, there are three approved vendors that have uniform items for UISD students available:

1) Bazzar International, LLC

Contact: Mehran Esfandi

502 Flores Ave.

956-949-0603

2) LF Enterprise

Contact: Lucy Quintanilla

800 E. Mann Road, Suite 201

956-401-9905

3) The Sports Center of Laredo

Contact: Jessica Lynn Garcia

4500 San Bernardo Ste. 107

956-717-3323

All other Student Dress Code guidelines will be enforced during this period as noted below:

1. The District prohibits pictures, emblems, or writings on clothing that are lewd, offensive, vulgar, or obscene, advertise or depict tobacco products, politics, weapons/ammunition, alcoholic beverages, drugs, or any other substance prohibited under FNCF (LEGAL).

2. Indecent/inappropriate patches, writings, or drawings on clothing, purses, bags, backpacks, personal belongings, or on the body are prohibited. Clothing and accessories with inappropriate advertising or statements that are lewd, offensive, vulgar, obscene, or defamatory (i.e., alcoholic beverages, sex, tobacco, politics, drugs, gangs, weapons/ammunition, etc.) are also prohibited.

3. No headgear (i.e. hats, caps, skullcaps, scarves, bandanas) of any kind are to be worn or brought to school unless approved by the school principal for a special occasion, program, or unless there is a medical or religious justification.

4. No torn or ripped clothing of any kind is allowed.

5. No sunglasses are to be worn in the building.

6. Belts are recommended but not required.

7. Body piercing jewelry/accessories is prohibited. Ear piercing is acceptable. Mouth grills are not allowed.

8. Students shall cover private areas of the body by wearing appropriate undergarments. Undergarments should not be visible.

9. All exposed/visible tattoos shall be covered at all times.

10. Dangling chains prohibited. This includes chains attached to wallets, purses, footwear and backpacks.

11. The District prohibits gang-related attire, or attire that is determined by the school’s Principal or designee to be gang-related or, in reasonable probability, would be considered as gang-related.

