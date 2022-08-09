Unpaid parking tickets could cost you extra!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Everyone knows parking in downtown Laredo can be a hassle and it can be more unpleasant if you get a parking ticket.

While a fine of $10 to $25 might not seem like much, if it’s unpaid, it could cost extra.

The City of Laredo recently announced that it’s digging up old tickets and sending them to collections.

The City of Laredo Parking Superintendent Norma Ramirez says any tickets older than 90 days will end up in collection with Pam which is a professional account manager.

“They’ll be collecting tickets 90 days and older with an added fee of 30 percent”, said Ramirez.

Not only will you be reminded that your ticket is past due but you will also have to pay an added fee.

Ramirez hopes this will encourage drivers to pay their tickets on time and within the first 14 days to avoid late fees.

Laredoan Denise Lopez, who frequents the downtown area says the last thing she wants is to pay a late fee.

She wishes drivers could get notified before their meter runs out of time to avoid a citation.

“Maybe if you could put your cellphone on the meter and get like a notification from an app so you can know that you are running out of time”, said Lopez.

If you do get a parking ticket, the easiest way to pay is online.

The parking division says they are willing to help anyone with their delinquent tickets.

If you need any help you can call their office at (956) 794-1780.

To find out if you have any old tickets you can click here.

