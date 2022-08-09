Webb County Sheriff to hold back-to-school supply giveaway

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Students in the Laredo-Webb County area who are in need of school supplies will have a chance to pick some up courtesy of Sheriff Martin Cuellar.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a back-to-school supply giveaway from 11 a.m. until noon while supplies last.

The giveaway is taking place at the sheriff’s office at 902 Victoria Street.

Children must accompany their parents and facemasks are highly recommended.

