Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Webb County Sheriff’s Office holds school supply giveaway

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - With less than 24 hours to the start of the new school year, a law enforcement agency is providing supplies to students in need.

On Tuesday, August 9, several county-area students showed up at the Webb County Sheriff’s headquarters for a free school supply giveaway. Students lined up to receive backpacks full of supplies.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar said these efforts come at a very important time for our community. ”I think it’s important that we help out the community because some of the families out there don’t have the resources to buy school supplies and this is what we’re doing. I want to thank Walmart. They helped us where we can set up there and people would donate their school supplies. 911 also has helped us with the backpacks. I think it’s important, so the kids can say that we’re there to engage with them,” said Cuellar. He goes on to say that it’s important to show the kids that law enforcement is there to help them.

The department gave out roughly 300 backpacks full of supplies.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating body found
Body found in bus in downtown Laredo
File photo: Uniforms
Dress code changes for UISD and LISD schools
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
File photo: Laredo Police Department
Three teens arrested in connection to drive-by shooting in south Laredo
UISD Talks on Changes to Lunch and Breakfast Program
UISD Dietitian dishes on changes to breakfast and lunch program

Latest News

Webb County Sheriff’s Office holds school supply giveaway
Webb County Sheriff’s Office holds school supply giveaway
Meal options for students at LISD and UISD schools
Meal options for students at LISD and UISD schools
Meal options for students at LISD and UISD schools
Meal options for students at LISD and UISD schools
Accident with several injuries reported in north Laredo
Accident with several injuries reported in north Laredo