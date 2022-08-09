Webb County Sheriff’s Office holds school supply giveaway

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - With less than 24 hours to the start of the new school year, a law enforcement agency is providing supplies to students in need.

On Tuesday, August 9, several county-area students showed up at the Webb County Sheriff’s headquarters for a free school supply giveaway. Students lined up to receive backpacks full of supplies.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar said these efforts come at a very important time for our community. ”I think it’s important that we help out the community because some of the families out there don’t have the resources to buy school supplies and this is what we’re doing. I want to thank Walmart. They helped us where we can set up there and people would donate their school supplies. 911 also has helped us with the backpacks. I think it’s important, so the kids can say that we’re there to engage with them,” said Cuellar. He goes on to say that it’s important to show the kids that law enforcement is there to help them.

The department gave out roughly 300 backpacks full of supplies.

