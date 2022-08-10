500+ applicants take Laredo Police entrance exam

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 559 applicants started the process of becoming potential Laredo Police Academy cadets.

The aspiring officers took the test at the Sames Auto Arena on Wednesday morning, August 10. During this first exam, the Laredo Police Department is testing the applicants’ reading, mathematical, and comprehension skills. Those who pass the test will then move on to an agility exam.

Deputy Chief Ricardo Gonzalez said those who finish the process will be attending the police academy next spring. ”Right now we don’t have an exact number even though we do have a small number of vacancies. This group is going to be filling up a lot of the vacancies that are going to occur due to retirements coming early in the year. They’re going to be attending the spring academy. We’re looking at about a dozen or two officers,” said Gonzalez.

The starting wage for an entry-level police officer at the department is $56,000. After the physical portion of the exam, candidates will be assigned an investigator who will perform background checks.

