Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Well many of you are getting ready to go back to school and this morning will be warm and muggy.
Today we are expected to reach a high of 102 feeling like 105.
Heat index values ranging between 105 to 109 some spots may reach 110 this afternoon.
A high pressure system is above us so most of south Texas will remain dry but tomorrow into the weekend rain chances start to appear.
For this weekend highs are expected to be slightly cooler in the upper 90s.
