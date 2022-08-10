LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Well many of you are getting ready to go back to school and this morning will be warm and muggy.

Today we are expected to reach a high of 102 feeling like 105.

Heat index values ranging between 105 to 109 some spots may reach 110 this afternoon.

A high pressure system is above us so most of south Texas will remain dry but tomorrow into the weekend rain chances start to appear.

Have a great day.

For this weekend highs are expected to be slightly cooler in the upper 90s.

