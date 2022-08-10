Building catches fire in south Laredo, Border Patrol agents help

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A building catches fire in south Laredo and Border Patrol agents were there to help.

Agents responded to a building fire in south Laredo Monday where a roof and the outside a/c unit was on fire.

According to Border Patrol, agents from the South Laredo Station got to the location and checked if anyone inside the building needed help.

The agency says agents also helped neighbors reach a safe area to avoid injury.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and was able to put the fires out without injuries.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.