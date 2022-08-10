Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Building catches fire in south Laredo, Border Patrol agents help

Building catches fire in south Laredo
Building catches fire in south Laredo(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A building catches fire in south Laredo and Border Patrol agents were there to help.

Agents responded to a building fire in south Laredo Monday where a roof and the outside a/c unit was on fire.

According to Border Patrol, agents from the South Laredo Station got to the location and checked if anyone inside the building needed help.

The agency says agents also helped neighbors reach a safe area to avoid injury.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and was able to put the fires out without injuries.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: City Hall
The City of Laredo scammed out of $1 million in taxpayer dollars
Accident with several injuries reported in north Laredo
Accident with several injuries reported in north Laredo
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
File photo: Uniforms
Dress code changes for UISD and LISD schools
18-year-old Alejandro Villarreal
Man arrested in three-vehicle crash in north Laredo

Latest News

Rollover accident reported on I-35
LISD welcomes students
LISD kicks off new school year
Pet of the Week: Lucille
Pet of the Week: Lucille
Pet of the Week: Lucille
Pet of the Week: Lucille