Coping with back-to-school anxiety

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The start of the new school year is well underway and whether they are a new kid on the block or a returning student, first-day jitters can be quite overwhelming.

For some students, the first day of school can bring a mixed bag of emotions such as happiness, nervousness, or sadness.

Local middle school student Miguel is ready to get started on a brand-new year of learning but he has one specific goal in mind.

He says he wants to be as successful as he was in elementary school.

Miguel and his mom Paulina Olvera spent Tuesday buying last-minute school supplies.

Paulina says that her kids are ready for the new school year but that’s not the case for all kids.

Dr. Linda Garza, a licensed specialist in school psychology says a new school year brings new

experiences such as meeting new people which can cause students to get those jittery feelings.

Dr. Garza, who works for UISD says nerves typically surface the night before the big day.

“There’s a lot of variables that contribute to students’ feeling nervous. Some of those students previously experienced bullying or that they did not feel comfortable coming back to school on a day-to-day basis”, said Dr. Garza. “You know it may also be that they didn’t do good in their grades, so they are struggling to come back to another year that they might perceive as challenging.”

Dr. Garza says if parents are not aware of their child’s behavior, they can develop serious mental health issues.

He says it can develop into a clinical disorder that can then develop into actual anxiety or depression, which could be difficult to treat later on.

Dr. Garza recommends talking about what is happening in school.

Parents should talk to their kids and kids should talk to their parents.

“It’s very important that parents at home look out for their child’s behavior, you know on how they are feeling, does it look normal compared to their other children. If you feel that your child is struggling a little bit more, as a parent come and talk to that teacher to that administrator or to that school counselor so that we can help you”, said Dr. Garza.

Both school districts say counseling services are available for children who may need them.

