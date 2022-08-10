Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo officials address losing a million dollars in phishing scam

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - KGNS News first broke the news of a cyber scam that cost the City of Laredo one million in taxpayer dollars.

It happened back in 2019 after a city finance employee fell for an email scam.

The news is only coming to light now after the ‘On your Side’ team investigated it.

Coming up on KGNS News at Ten, Brenda Camacho uncovers how these scammers could have duped a government agency, what the city is doing to stop this from ever happening again and finally where the investigation stands.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: City Hall
The City of Laredo scammed out of $1 million in taxpayer dollars
Accident with several injuries reported in north Laredo
Accident with several injuries reported in north Laredo
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
File photo: Uniforms
Dress code changes for UISD and LISD schools
18-year-old Alejandro Villarreal
Man arrested in three-vehicle crash in north Laredo

Latest News

School districts talk new security measures
School districts talk new security measures
Laredo teachers ready for a successful year
Laredo teachers ready for a successful year
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
One More 100F Day, Then Shower Chance
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Parents concerned over bus access near new campus
Parents concerned over bus access near new campus