Eighth Grader of the Month
Laredo school districts discuss enhanced security measures for school year

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Students are not the only ones returning to classes this week, police officers and security guards are also back in action.

After the tragedy in Uvalde, thousands of parents are questioning how both school districts will keep their kids safe during the school year.

Public schools are now back in session and while parents continue to scramble to get some last-minute items, the images of the Robb Elementary School Shooting remain fresh in their minds.

As thousands of students head back to school, UISD officials say they will be carrying out their emergency operations plan.

This plan involves having school police on every campus and a metal detector screening for those who wish to enter school grounds.

One of the most noticeable changes this year is for high school students.

Ricardo Rangel with UISD’s Safety and Crisis Response Unit says one of the major things the district is implementing is for all high school students to wear IDs that will be part of their uniform.

Rangel says they are also looking to enhance and expand the ID program to its middle school students as well.

In addition to the ID proposal, Rangel says part of the safety plan involves hiring more campus police and having LPD, sheriff and state officials patrolling around their campuses.

He adds the district want to make sure they continue to provide safety to their kids and teens so kids can focus on their education and parents can rest assure their kids will be safe.

