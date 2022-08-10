Shop Local
Laredo to take part in 3-day budget workshop

By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Public safety, city streets, and fixing the water system are just a few of the dozens of items that will be discussed today, tomorrow, and Friday by city of Laredo leaders.

Wednesday, August 1 is the first day of the city’s budget workshop meetings.

Every year, city of Laredo directors meet to discuss what their department needs and just how much it will cost. This could also include the hiring of new employees for each department.

After the workshop, the budget still needs to be approved by city council. The public is invited to see and submit comments during the workshop. They start at 5 p.m. at City Council Chambers.

File photo: City Hall
