Eighth Grader of the Month
Laredo teachers ready for a successful year

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With nearly 60,000 students returning to school this year, teachers have been preparing for the start of the year for several days now.

Teachers and staff members play a pivotal role in a student’s success and many local educators are ready to fulfill their duties.

As thousand of students returned to the classrooms, so did hundreds of local educators.

Former teacher Maureen Valls who is now a substitute teacher says there is nothing better than the first day of school.

Other teachers who say they have a passion for teaching say they are excited to start another year.

While the Uvalde shooting shook teachers here in Laredo, their only hope is to honor those students who were lost in the tragedy by dedicating their work to them.

Nye Elementary School teacher Lily Martinez says, “This work and you know, this excitement, and this hope for the future is also a way to honor those that are not with us anymore.”

Martinez says although she expects challenges, they hope teachers can soon get back to the usual activities they used to do before the pandemic.

“The kids, you know, are asking about things like field trips and things that we were not doing in years past and we hope that things little by little go back to normal and we can patch those gaps that, because of the pandemic, were created”, said Martinez.

Over 1,900 teachers are back in class at LISD; meanwhile UISD has over 2500.

As for substitute teachers, both UISD and LISD say they those positions have been filled for this year so far.

