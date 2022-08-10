LISD kicks off new school year

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Wednesday marks the first day of school year for many children in the Gateway City.

Students at Don Gallego Elementary School were greeted with a wave or high-five as they walked through the campus doors.

Many woke up bright and early ready to tackle the first day of school.

Some say they were excited to meet their new teacher and learn their favorite subjects.

Parents filled the halls; many were able to take their kids to their classrooms.

Maria Larumbe’s kids are attending public school for the first time.

“I’m excited I have a lot of mixed emotions. I’m excited for them to actually come and be part of LISD”, said Larumbe.

Larumbe says attendance and safety are important to her.

The principal of Gallego Elementary Jorge Silva says keeping their kids safe is a top priority so they will do more lockdown drills with students.

“We are also checking that all doors are locked all the time outside and that they are working properly”, said Silva.

If you a student attempts to leave the building, or if a door is open it will sound the alarm.

Silva says when visitors go to campus they will be spoken to through the intercom before they are allowed in the building.

Laredo ISD welcomed over 20,000 students this fall and officials say they are taking the necessary precautions to make sure all of them stay safe during the school year.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.