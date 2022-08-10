Man arrested in three-vehicle crash in north Laredo
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing charges for a multiple vehicle accident that sent multiple people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Alejandro Villarreal and charged him with reckless driving.
The accident happened at around 4 p.m. at Casa Verde and Jacaman Road.
According to the Laredo Fire Department, three vehicles crashed, and a total of 11 people were involved.
Five were taken to LMC in stable condition; meanwhile, the last three refused treatment.
