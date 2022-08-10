Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Non-profit searching for ‘The Voice of Laredo’

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization is inviting residents to belt their lungs out and hit the high notes for a good cause.

The Women’s City Club of Laredo is hosting open call auditions for its second annual ‘The Voice of Laredo’ competition.

Contestants must be at least 15 years or older to take part in the contest.

The first prize winner will get $1500 for the charity of their choice.

The auditions are set to take place at the Laredo Country Club on Wednesday August 10.

For more information on that event, you can call 956-763-2079 or 214-280-0636.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: City Hall
The City of Laredo scammed out of $1 million in taxpayer dollars
Accident with several injuries reported in north Laredo
Accident with several injuries reported in north Laredo
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
File photo: Uniforms
Dress code changes for UISD and LISD schools
Laredo Police investigating body found
Body found in bus in downtown Laredo

Latest News

Laredo students return to the classrooms
Laredo students return to the classrooms
Nonprofit searching for ‘The Voice of Laredo’
Nonprofit searching for ‘The Voice of Laredo’
18-year-old Alejandro Villarreal
Man arrested in three-vehicle crash in north Laredo
Coping with back-to-school jitters
Coping with back-to-school anxiety