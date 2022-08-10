Non-profit searching for ‘The Voice of Laredo’

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization is inviting residents to belt their lungs out and hit the high notes for a good cause.

The Women’s City Club of Laredo is hosting open call auditions for its second annual ‘The Voice of Laredo’ competition.

Contestants must be at least 15 years or older to take part in the contest.

The first prize winner will get $1500 for the charity of their choice.

The auditions are set to take place at the Laredo Country Club on Wednesday August 10.

For more information on that event, you can call 956-763-2079 or 214-280-0636.

