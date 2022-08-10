Shop Local
Parents concerned over bus access near new campus; UISD explains policy

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some parents at Ricardo Molina Middle School are concerned about their children having access to a bus route.

The new campus recently opened and the students had previously attended Los Obispos Middle School which had a bus stop close by because that campus was more than two miles away. Now, the new school is much closer, thus the students no longer have that option.

Joe Aranda, the Executive Director of Transportation for the United Independent School District (UISD) explained the policy further. ”I know this is something new to the parents in the area, but this is the same policy that applies to every school in the entire district. So, if you live within the two-mile radius, you obviously are considered a walker,” said Aranda. The only exceptions are people with special needs and arrangements can be made with the school for transportation.

