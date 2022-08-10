Pet of the Week: Lucille

Shop Local
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This week’s pet of the is a lovely lady by the name of Lucille.

While Lucille might sound like an intimidating name, this pup is a big softy and laid-back.

Lucille is roughly one and a half, so she’s already full grown but still has the mind of a puppy.

She likes being cuddled and drowned in kisses.

Lucille is a lab-mix but she’s not as hyper and energetic as Labrador Retrievers.

If you would like to adopt Lucille, you can call the Laredo Animal Protective Society at (956) 724-8364.

