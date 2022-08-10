Two million dollar investment for Binational River Park Project

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A project that has been in the works for over a year is one step closer to becoming a reality.

On Wednesday morning, Congressman Henry Cuellar, Mayor Pete Saenz, the Rio Grande International Study Center and other officials were at Tres Laredo Park to announce two million dollars in funding for the binational River Park Project earmark.

The funding will be used by the Rio Grande International Study Center to work with the City of Laredo on restoring the Rio Grande.

The project will help remove several invasive species found along the riverbanks including the Carrizo Cane.

Edna Jimenez with Rio Grande International Study Center says the group is pleased to be serving as ambassadors for the river.

“This earmark is to help remove the Carrizo and help us replant with native species that are gonna help us control the erosion and you know climate resilience as we are experiencing this drought”, said Jimenez.

The estimated timeline for the program’s invasive species management and native reforestation activities is 12 to 18 months.

This initiative will help pave the way for the future binational park project led by the City of Laredo and Nuevo Laredo.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.