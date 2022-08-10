UISD and LISD students return to the classrooms

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After a long and heated summer, the students got up bright and early to embark on a new school year.

Wednesday marks the first day of the school year for students over at LISD and UISD.

Students were seen walking to school with bags and backpacks full of school supplies.

Unlike last year, there are no guidelines in place when it comes to face-coverings, but many students were seen wearing them as a precautionary measure.

