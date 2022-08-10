Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

UISD and LISD students return to the classrooms

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After a long and heated summer, the students got up bright and early to embark on a new school year.

Wednesday marks the first day of the school year for students over at LISD and UISD.

Students were seen walking to school with bags and backpacks full of school supplies.

Unlike last year, there are no guidelines in place when it comes to face-coverings, but many students were seen wearing them as a precautionary measure.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: City Hall
The City of Laredo scammed out of $1 million in taxpayer dollars
Accident with several injuries reported in north Laredo
Accident with several injuries reported in north Laredo
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
File photo: Uniforms
Dress code changes for UISD and LISD schools
Laredo Police investigating body found
Body found in bus in downtown Laredo

Latest News

Coping with back-to-school jitters
Coping with back-to-school anxiety
Back to school jitters
Coping with back to school anxiety
laredo scammed one million
OYS ONE MILLION STOLEN
File photo: City Hall
The City of Laredo scammed out of $1 million in taxpayer dollars