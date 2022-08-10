Shop Local
UISD students return to the classrooms

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thousands of public-school students in Laredo headed back to the classrooms on Wednesday morning to start their first day of the school year.

It’s been a few hours since the school bell rang and both districts say the return to classes has been a success.

LISD and UISD have reported no incidents at their schools so far.

Students at Nye Elementary School started arriving at 7:30 in the morning.

UISD says that although the first day of school can get chaotic, they had a smooth start day all around.

The district asked all professionals to help at school campuses; however, school officials say they had everything under control.

The district reminds parents that there is no outside food allowed which means students can’t get food delivered.

This is to ensure safety at all campuses.

When the bell rings for pick up time, drivers can expect an increase in traffic.

All drivers should pay attention to school zones and stop for school buses.

Drivers who are caught breaking the law can receive a hefty fine of up to $1500.

