Accident causes closures on Highway 359

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in east Laredo is causing some lane closures on Highway 359.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened near Highway 359 near Old Milwaukee Road.

This has prompted a temporary closure for the westbound lanes on 359.

Motorists are being asked to drive with caution and expect delays.

