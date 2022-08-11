Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Amazon driver acted in self-defense when shooting knife-wielding man, police say

An Amazon driver acted in self-defense when shooting knife-wielding man, police say.
By Ken Brown and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Amazon delivery driver is not facing any charges after police in Ohio say he shot a knife-wielding man this past weekend.

The driver was out on his route when the suspect, Christopher Roberts, walked up to him with a knife, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk.

“Obviously, he [Amazon driver] was in fear,” Birk said. “So, in defense of himself, he was able to discharge a firearm striking the individual in the leg area.”

According to the police report, Roberts was suspected of being under the influence of drugs when he confronted the Amazon driver.

After being shot in the leg, Roberts ran from the scene and was eventually found by police, who took him to a hospital, Birk said.

According to the police chief, officers were investigating the shooting to determine if it was done in self-defense when Roberts walked out of the hospital.

“Him walking away from the hospital helped clarify the situation that the Amazon delivery driver was just defending himself,” Birk said.

Police found Roberts and took him to a different hospital for treatment.

It is unknown when he will appear in court.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: City Hall
The City of Laredo scammed out of $1 million in taxpayer dollars
18-year-old Alejandro Villarreal
Man arrested in three-vehicle crash in north Laredo
Rollover accident reported on I-35
LISD officer’s foot run over, driver arrested
LISD officer’s foot run over, driver arrested
Parents concerned over bus access near new campus;
Parents concerned over bus access near new campus; UISD explains policy

Latest News

Heather Baynard, who investigators say had numerous health issues, died at a hospital after she...
Police: Third family member charged with murder in ‘depraved’ neglect of disabled girl
City of Laredo Budget Workshop
City of Laredo approves budget for 2022-2023
FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Standoff ends with armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, official says
Ruthe B Cowl announces runway fundraiser
Ruthe B. Cowl Center announces ‘Runway for a Cause’ fundraiser
An aquarium in North Carolina is asking for the public’s help in naming its three Asian...
TOO CUTE: Aquarium wants your help with naming its otter pups