Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Backpacks with school supplies distributed to Laredo students

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 100 students at Michael S. Ryan Elementary School got backpacks filled with school supplies Thursday morning, August 11.

District 4 councilmember Alberto Torres, Driscoll Health Plan, and the city of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department partnered up to distribute these materials. The supplies were collected during a back-to-school concert held over the summer. This is the fifth year in a row an event like this helps students at Laredo Independent School District (LISD). Gabriela Berlanga, the assistant principal at Michael S. Ryan Elementary School, said, “It is very important for us to continue to hold these events in order to help our students to be prepared for when they come to our campus, in order for them to be able to learn and gain more knowledge.”

700 backpacks were distributed across LISD campuses Thursday, August 11. The distributions will continue next Tuesday, August 16 when 300 more will be given out.

