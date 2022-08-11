City of Laredo approves budget for 2022-2023

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo could be seeing some new construction projects and paved streets in the near future.

The budget has been approved for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The three-day workshop was cut short after council approved it Wednesday night and they say the anticipated expenses fall within the funds available.

With the effects of inflation, one of the major items discussed was on just how much of a pay raise they would give to their employees.

“The council was wanting to give a 5 percent increase which was wasn’t something we could achieve”, said Torres. “We adopted a 3 percent increase and a one-time $850 dollar payment to those employees making $17.00 and under to ensure that lower tier employee is getting something than those making more than they are.”

Torres says directors who make $100,000 dollars or more are excluded from the raise.

