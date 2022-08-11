Increasing rain chances

Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Morning today in the afternoon you might be hearing some thunder ‚rain chances start to increase today due to a upper level disturbance that is approach south Texas.

Mostly to partly sunny a high of 103 with scattered shower beginning in the afternoon.

The rain chance doesn’t stop there they continue into the weekend and also dropping highs in the mid to upper 90s .

Some storms may be strong with windy conditions and heavy rainfall in certain areas.

