LISD officer’s foot run over, driver arrested

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A police officer with the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) is recovering after a driver ran over his foot on Wednesday, August 10. Meanwhile, the driver accused is arrested.

According to reports, the officer was identified as a 62-year-old man who was directing traffic outside of Louis J. Christen Middle School, acting as a crossing guard.

The incident was reported on Park Street and Juarez Avenue. A 2011 white 4-door Buick hit the officer and ran over his foot, according to the report. Police say the driver, despite knowing he had hit the officer due to the fact that the officer hit the car with his hand, left the scene of the accident. Eyewitnesses gave information about the car with license plate numbers.

The family of the driver also called the police department to report the incident. Laredo Police went to the home of the driver and arrested 21-year-old Jonathan Anthony Garcia. He was charged with Accident Involving Injuries Felony 3 and taken to the Webb County Jail.

Jonathan Anthony Garcia arrested in connection to incident at local school (Webb County Sheriff's Office)

The LISD officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition. He is expected to make a full recovery.

