Man wanted for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is wanted by the Laredo Police Department for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

On Sunday, July 17, Laredo Police officers responded to the intersection of Pine Street and Milmo Avenue for an accident. The caller mentioned the driver left the scene. When officers go to the scene, they saw visible damage to a vehicle and other property.

Laredo Police were able to identify the driver as 25-year-old Fernando Cabrera. He is being charged with Evading Arrest, Accident Involving Damages, and Striking Fixture Object. He is facing a total bond of $25,000.

If anyone has any information on Cabrera, you’re asked to contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or by downloading the Crime Stoppers P3 app to be eligible for a cash reward.

Fernando Cabrera wanted by Laredo Police Department
