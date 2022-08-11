RUMOR DEBUNKED; no monkeypox at local schools, says UISD

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A viral social media post relating to school closures is debunked by a school district.

According to the social media post that is circulating, it claimed that schools from United Independent School District (UISD) and Laredo Independent School District (LISD) would be closed due to monkeypox. UISD quickly responded and said that all their schools would be open, and the rumors were not true.

Both districts say they will contact parents or make it known on their social media pages for any school closures or changes.

