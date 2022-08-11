Ruthe B. Cowl Center announces ‘Runway for a Cause’ fundraiser

Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local rehabilitation center is looking to host a fashion show fundraiser and it’s inviting the community to support its cause.

The Ruthe B Cowl Rehabilitation Center will be hosting its Runway For a Cause Gala and Style Show.

This year’s theme is Champaign and Chocolates to raise funds for much-needed patient care therapy services.

Models will strut the runway wearing the latest fashion trends. The gala will also feature a raffle, silent auction and dinner.

Lisa Deutsch-Hinojosa, one of the co-owners of Joe Brand says she is excited to be partnering with Ruthe B Cowl to bring this event to the stage.

“We’re going to partner with a lot of our designers from all over the world and hopefully bring a great runway show. We get a professional choreographed, we use local personalities that people are used to seeing out and about so it makes it a lot of fun and, support from our vendors is a great thing because it helps bring the whole event together and just makes it more fun”, said Deutsch-Hinojosa.

The event will take place on November 10 at the Laredo Country Club.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to the Ruthe B Cowl Center.

For more information on sponsorship or tickets, you can call 956-722-2431.

