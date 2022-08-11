Authorities investigate San Antonio man’s connection to alleged threat against Laredo student

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man in San Antonio is detained after allegedly making serious threats to a Nixon High School student.

Laredo ISD says it was notified on Tuesday afternoon about an allegation of a serious threat to one of its current students.

LISD Police, Laredo Police, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, DPS, and FBI worked together to find the person behind the threat.

By Tuesday evening, the person in question was taken in for questioning in San Antonio.

It is not clear what type of threat it was.

Below is the official statement from LISD:

While students had not yet reported to their classes for the new school year, Laredo ISD was notified on Tuesday afternoon of an allegation of a serious threat to one of our current students. We credit the Laredo ISD Police Department, the City of Laredo Police Department, along with the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for collaborating and immediately responding to the threat through a series of decisive actions. Their response resulted in the quick apprehension on Tuesday evening of the person in question in San Antonio, halting what could have been a potentially dangerous situation.

Campus administration and District safety personnel and police are to be commended for following and executing all preventive measures and protocols to thwart any harm to our students and staff. We are grateful to all who worked together in reporting this potential threat to our LISD family. We urge students, parents, staff, and community to always communicate with campus and district officials to safeguard our schools. If you see or hear of something that is potentially dangerous or criminal, immediately contact law enforcement officials or a responsible adult.

While we are confident of LISD’s safety systems, we are always looking for ways to strengthen our security measures. LISD continues to train all staff in responding quickly and effectively when faced with any potential threat or danger. We recognize that our community partners are essential in being vigilant and alert in order to protect our children.” – Superintendent Dr. Sylvia G. Rios

