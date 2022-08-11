Showers and Not as Hot Through the Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Scattered showers and thundershowers are associated with a wind shift boundary in south Texas. We will have showers scattered around this evening. The wind shift boundary will still be nearby during Friday, and more scattered showers are likely. An upper level disturbance is moving west from the gulf, and will bring our best chance of showers during the weekend, some of the showers may be heavy. The disturbance will exit our area to the west beginning Monday.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.