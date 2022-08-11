Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Showers and Not as Hot Through the Weekend

By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Scattered showers and thundershowers are associated with a wind shift boundary in south Texas. We will have showers scattered around this evening. The wind shift boundary will still be nearby during Friday, and more scattered showers are likely. An upper level disturbance is moving west from the gulf, and will bring our best chance of showers during the weekend, some of the showers may be heavy. The disturbance will exit our area to the west beginning Monday.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: City Hall
The City of Laredo scammed out of $1 million in taxpayer dollars
18-year-old Alejandro Villarreal
Man arrested in three-vehicle crash in north Laredo
Rollover accident reported on I-35
Man arrested in connection to accident
LISD officer’s foot run over, driver arrested
Parents concerned over bus access near new campus;
Parents concerned over bus access near new campus; UISD explains policy

Latest News

Rain chances
Increasing rain chances
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
One More 100F Day, Then Shower Chance
Hot and humid
Back to school
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Still >100F, May be <100F Friday-Sunday