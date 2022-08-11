Truancy officers reminds Laredo parents about consequences of student absences

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Even though the school year might just be starting, it’s never too early to start thinking about attendance.

UISD and LISD are speaking out about the consequences some might face if kids miss too many days of school.

It’s time to get back on track with in-person instruction and with that comes the responsibility of making sure your kids show up to class.

The school year may still be fresh, but truancy officers have been working for weeks making sure that no one misses school.

Both school districts say that when it comes to their attendance policies, repeated absences do not go under the radar.

Sometimes the student or even both the student and parent can be taken to court.

While some may think getting the court involved is too much, districts assure parents that their students’ education is the most important thing.

Whether it’s for medical reasons or other circumstances, parents should have a legitimate reason as to why their kids miss class.

UISD Attendance Specialist Jesse Perusquia says children need to be present in order to receive an education.

“If we want them to be productive citizens, it starts here at the school by the parents sending the kids so they can receive that instruction in order to have a successful life”, said Perusquia.

Perusquia explains that before taking cases to court, they try to contact the parents first to try to solve some of the issues.

If it is a case of negligence, it is their duty to take the necessary measures.

Laredo ISD is still looking for more truancy officers for their schools.

