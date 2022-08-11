Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Undocumented immigrants caught inside Laredo retail store

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A truck full of undocumented people is found at a local Walmart.

The incident happened on Thursday at around 4 p.m. at the Walmart located on Loop 20 and Clark.

According to Laredo Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the truck, but the driver tried to avoid police.

During the commotion, the passengers got out of the vehicle and ran into the store.

Five people were detained and taken into Border Patrol custody.

No weapons were found.

