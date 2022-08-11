Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

US Postal Service plans holiday price hikes for 3rd straight year

The increases will range from 25 cents to $6 per package.
The increases will range from 25 cents to $6 per package.(Rusty Clark / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service plans to raise the prices during the peak holiday season for the third year in a row.

The postal service said the temporary price increase on a variety of mail services would offset rising delivery costs.

The increases will range from 25 cents to $6 per package.

They will cover individual and business mailings for priority mail, priority mail express and first-class package service.

They would go into effect on Oct. 2 and last through Jan. 22.

The postal regulation commission has to give the green light for the higher rates to go into effect.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: City Hall
The City of Laredo scammed out of $1 million in taxpayer dollars
18-year-old Alejandro Villarreal
Man arrested in three-vehicle crash in north Laredo
Rollover accident reported on I-35
LISD officer’s foot run over, driver arrested
LISD officer’s foot run over, driver arrested
Parents concerned over bus access near new campus;
Parents concerned over bus access near new campus; UISD explains policy

Latest News

A Jonesboro family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup.
VIDEO: Patriotic pup sings along with national anthem on TV
Heather Baynard, who investigators say had numerous health issues, died at a hospital after she...
Police: Third family member charged with murder in ‘depraved’ neglect of disabled girl
City of Laredo Budget Workshop
City of Laredo approves budget for 2022-2023
FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Standoff ends with armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, official says
Ruthe B Cowl announces runway fundraiser
Ruthe B. Cowl Center announces ‘Runway for a Cause’ fundraiser