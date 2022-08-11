Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies injured in separate ATV crashes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies are injured after patrolling the border on all-terrain-vehicles (ATVs).

According to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, the incidents happened on Thursday, August 11 around 1 a.m. during Operation Lone Star near the Rio Grande on Pedregal Street. A spokesperson for the sheriff said one deputy crashed alone on his ATV and suffered minor injuries. The other deputy was on his way to help his colleague when he also crashed and was severely injured. However, neither are life-threatening injuries.

No word on how exactly the accidents happened.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.