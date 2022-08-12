Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

El Salvador consulate mobile unit setting up in Zapata on Saturday

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The consulate of El Salvador will be offering services in the neighboring city of Zapata.

Their mobile unit will be there offering passport services, as well as permits and consulting for Power of Attorney (POA) privileges. They are setting up at The Steak House restaurant located at 117 US-83 in Zapata on Saturday, August 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People wanting more information can call 888-301-1130.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: City Hall
The City of Laredo scammed out of $1 million in taxpayer dollars
18-year-old Alejandro Villarreal
Man arrested in three-vehicle crash in north Laredo
Man arrested in connection to accident
LISD officer’s foot run over, driver arrested
Rollover accident reported on I-35
Parents concerned over bus access near new campus;
Parents concerned over bus access near new campus; UISD explains policy

Latest News

.
Alexander Football
El Salvador consulate mobile unit setting up in Zapata
El Salvador consulate mobile unit setting up in Zapata
School districts debunk monkeypox rumors
School districts debunk monkeypox rumors
Undocumented immigrants caught inside Laredo retail store
Undocumented immigrants caught inside Laredo retail store