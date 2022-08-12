El Salvador consulate mobile unit setting up in Zapata on Saturday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The consulate of El Salvador will be offering services in the neighboring city of Zapata.

Their mobile unit will be there offering passport services, as well as permits and consulting for Power of Attorney (POA) privileges. They are setting up at The Steak House restaurant located at 117 US-83 in Zapata on Saturday, August 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People wanting more information can call 888-301-1130.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.