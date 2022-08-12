Empty Bowls fundraiser returns to the stage

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The flagship fundraiser for the South Texas Food Bank returns after a two year absence.

The thirteenth edition of the Empty Bowls fundraiser is happening on Friday at the Sames Auto Arena.

The event will feature the iconic, Grammy winning band, Los Lobos.

Other special features will include unique art from renowned artist Aruturo Nochebuena and award-winning photographer, Cuate Santos, plus a special performance by Laredo’s own Mariachi Arrieros.

All proceeds from the event will to go the food bank’s hunger-relief efforts in south Texas.

