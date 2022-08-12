Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo College to hold open house

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Class might be in session for both UISD and LISD students, but Laredo College is inviting potential college pupils to check out the courses and amenities the institution has to offer.

This Saturday, Laredo College will be hosting an open house event for incoming and returning students who are looking to register for classes for the fall semester.

Laredo College staff will be on hand to assist students with registration, financial aid, books and advising.

The event will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort McIntosh Lerma Pena Building and or South Campus Billy Hall Student Center.

The first day of classes for the fall semester is August 23.

For more information on registration, you can call 956-721-5361.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Man arrested in connection to accident
LISD officer’s foot run over, driver arrested
File photo: Nixon High School
Authorities investigate San Antonio man’s connection to alleged threat against Laredo student
File photo: City Hall
The City of Laredo scammed out of $1 million in taxpayer dollars
Undocumented immigrants flee on foot and run into store
Undocumented immigrants caught inside Laredo retail store
Highway 359 accident
Accident causes closures on Highway 359

Latest News

LISD welcomes students
LISD invites students to get a Jump Start on academics this Saturday
National Garage Sale Day
National Garage Sale Day: Sell without a permit for one weekend
Empty Bowls fundraiser returns
Empty Bowls fundraiser returns to the stage
South Texas Food Bank Empty Bowls
South Texas Food Bank Empty Bowls