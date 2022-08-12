Laredo College to hold open house

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Class might be in session for both UISD and LISD students, but Laredo College is inviting potential college pupils to check out the courses and amenities the institution has to offer.

This Saturday, Laredo College will be hosting an open house event for incoming and returning students who are looking to register for classes for the fall semester.

Laredo College staff will be on hand to assist students with registration, financial aid, books and advising.

The event will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort McIntosh Lerma Pena Building and or South Campus Billy Hall Student Center.

The first day of classes for the fall semester is August 23.

For more information on registration, you can call 956-721-5361.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.