Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

LISD invites students to get a Jump Start on academics this Saturday

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the new school year officially underway, LISD is providing its students with an opportunity to get ahead on their academics.

Starting this Saturday, LISD will hold its Jump Start Program at all of its LISD campuses from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The program is to help students first through fifth get familiar with reading, math or science.

The program will help students who may have struggled to learn during the 2021-2022 academic school year or had attendance concerns.

Parents are advised to reach out to their child’s campus if they would like additional information.

Below is the official statement from LISD:

With the school year just underway, LISD is providing students in 1st-12th grade a jump start to the new academic school year. The Jump Start Program will take place over the next four Saturdays beginning this Saturday, August 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at all LISD campuses. The Jump Start Program will also be held on Saturday, August 20, Saturday, August 27, and Saturday, September 3.

The elementary school Jump Start Program is aimed at any student recently promoted to grades 1st to 5th for the 2022-2023 school year with an early introduction to Reading, Math, or Science. The program will help students who may have struggled to learn during the 2021-2022 academic school year and had attendance concerns during the 2021-2022 academic school year. Students will be able to participate in instructional, hands on, fun activities focused in Reading and Social Studies integrated lessons and Math and Science STEM activities.

The Jump Start Program middle and high school is designed to engage and minimize student learning gaps. The hands-on interactive activities will facilitate student engagement while making learning fun. Youngsters recently promoted to grades 6th to 12th for the 2022-2023 school year may benefit from an early introduction to Reading, Math, Social Studies, and/or Science curriculum. The program will also focus on students who were struggling learners during the 2021-2022 school year, who wants to get a head start on TS12/ACT/SAT/PSAT, and who need to meet HB4545 criteria.

Students will be able to participate in EOC (End of Course) Early Start classes in Algebra I, English I and II, Biology, and U.S. History, PSAT/SAT/ACT and TSI 2 Preparedness Camp for 9th to 12th grade students pending TSI2 areas who want to enroll in a college course, and Middle School Core Subjects for rising 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Man arrested in connection to accident
LISD officer’s foot run over, driver arrested
File photo: Nixon High School
Authorities investigate San Antonio man’s connection to alleged threat against Laredo student
File photo: City Hall
The City of Laredo scammed out of $1 million in taxpayer dollars
Undocumented immigrants flee on foot and run into store
Undocumented immigrants caught inside Laredo retail store
Highway 359 accident
Accident causes closures on Highway 359

Latest News

National Garage Sale Day
National Garage Sale Day: Sell without a permit for one weekend
Empty Bowls fundraiser returns
Empty Bowls fundraiser returns to the stage
South Texas Food Bank Empty Bowls
South Texas Food Bank Empty Bowls
WBCA to announce 2023 Mr. South Texas