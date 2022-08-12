LISD invites students to get a Jump Start on academics this Saturday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the new school year officially underway, LISD is providing its students with an opportunity to get ahead on their academics.

Starting this Saturday, LISD will hold its Jump Start Program at all of its LISD campuses from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The program is to help students first through fifth get familiar with reading, math or science.

The program will help students who may have struggled to learn during the 2021-2022 academic school year or had attendance concerns.

Parents are advised to reach out to their child’s campus if they would like additional information.

Below is the official statement from LISD:

With the school year just underway, LISD is providing students in 1st-12th grade a jump start to the new academic school year. The Jump Start Program will take place over the next four Saturdays beginning this Saturday, August 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at all LISD campuses. The Jump Start Program will also be held on Saturday, August 20, Saturday, August 27, and Saturday, September 3.

The elementary school Jump Start Program is aimed at any student recently promoted to grades 1st to 5th for the 2022-2023 school year with an early introduction to Reading, Math, or Science. The program will help students who may have struggled to learn during the 2021-2022 academic school year and had attendance concerns during the 2021-2022 academic school year. Students will be able to participate in instructional, hands on, fun activities focused in Reading and Social Studies integrated lessons and Math and Science STEM activities.

The Jump Start Program middle and high school is designed to engage and minimize student learning gaps. The hands-on interactive activities will facilitate student engagement while making learning fun. Youngsters recently promoted to grades 6th to 12th for the 2022-2023 school year may benefit from an early introduction to Reading, Math, Social Studies, and/or Science curriculum. The program will also focus on students who were struggling learners during the 2021-2022 school year, who wants to get a head start on TS12/ACT/SAT/PSAT, and who need to meet HB4545 criteria.

Students will be able to participate in EOC (End of Course) Early Start classes in Algebra I, English I and II, Biology, and U.S. History, PSAT/SAT/ACT and TSI 2 Preparedness Camp for 9th to 12th grade students pending TSI2 areas who want to enroll in a college course, and Middle School Core Subjects for rising 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students.

