Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

National Garage Sale Day: Sell without a permit for one weekend

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you are looking to get rid of some unwanted clutter, the City of Laredo is waiving garage sale permits this weekend!

Starting on Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14, Laredo residents will be able to sell items from their garage, yard, or home without the fear of a penalty or fine.

The weekend also coincides with National Garage Sale Day.

Officials with the City of Laredo want people to enjoy the chance to sell with friends and neighbors, they just ask that people stay safe.

For more information about the initiative, you can call 794-1625.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Man arrested in connection to accident
LISD officer’s foot run over, driver arrested
File photo: Nixon High School
Authorities investigate San Antonio man’s connection to alleged threat against Laredo student
File photo: City Hall
The City of Laredo scammed out of $1 million in taxpayer dollars
Highway 359 accident
Accident causes closures on Highway 359
Undocumented immigrants flee on foot and run into store
Undocumented immigrants caught inside Laredo retail store

Latest News

Empty Bowls fundraiser returns
Empty Bowls fundraiser returns to the stage
South Texas Food Bank Empty Bowls
South Texas Food Bank Empty Bowls
WBCA to announce 2023 Mr. South Texas
WBCA to announce 2023 Mr. South Texas
WBCA to announce 2023 Mr. South Texas