National Garage Sale Day: Sell without a permit for one weekend

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you are looking to get rid of some unwanted clutter, the City of Laredo is waiving garage sale permits this weekend!

Starting on Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14, Laredo residents will be able to sell items from their garage, yard, or home without the fear of a penalty or fine.

The weekend also coincides with National Garage Sale Day.

Officials with the City of Laredo want people to enjoy the chance to sell with friends and neighbors, they just ask that people stay safe.

For more information about the initiative, you can call 794-1625.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.