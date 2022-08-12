Only happy when it rains

Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Friday morning showers will continue all throughout the day .

Keep in mind that some of these storms can produce heavy rainfall, so certain areas might experience flooding.

On Friday we’ll start out in the low 80s and see a high of about 101 degrees. Expect a 40 percent chance of rain that will decrease as we head into the evening.

On Saturday, we’ll hit a high of 99 degrees with a 50 percent chance of rain, so more chances of possible thunderstorms.

As for Sunday, we’ll hit our coolest day yet with highs at 95 degrees and a 60 percent chance of rain.

We’ll start our work-week in the upper 90s and a 30 percent chance of rain.

Enjoy it while you can, the sunshine will be back along with that 100 degree temperature.

