WBCA to announce 2023 Mr. South Texas

By Mindy Casso
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While the WBCA festivities are still months away, organizers already working on next year’s celebration.

The WBCA will reveal who will be next year’s Mr. South Texas.

Since 1952, the WBCA has honored a person for their contributions to the growth and development of the area.

A selection committee comprised of former WBCA Presidents and former local Mr. South Texas recipients meet to discuss potential candidates and select the honoree.

The announcement will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Texas Community Bank located at 6721 McPherson Road.

