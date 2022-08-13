Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Fire Department says to expect gas odor in Mines Road area

Laredo Fire Department says to expect gas smell
Laredo Fire Department says to expect gas smell(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is advising residents about the cause of a foul odor in the Mines Road area.

According to the fire department’s Facebook page, the odor is due to an oil company that has propane tanks about 2 to 300 yards behind the Green Ranch subdivision.

The tanks have relief valves that release built up vapors.

The gas is heavier than air.

Due to the high humidity in the air, the fire department says the gas odor will last longer.

There is no danger to the community and the smell will dissipate.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: Nixon High School
Authorities investigate San Antonio man’s connection to alleged threat against Laredo student
Car accident on Loop 20
Three injured after pursuit leads to crash on Loop 20
Undocumented immigrants flee on foot and run into store
Undocumented immigrants caught inside Laredo retail store
School districts debunk monkeypox rumor
Laredo school districts debunk monkeypox rumors
National Garage Sale Day
National Garage Sale Day: Sell without a permit for one weekend

Latest News

Car accident on Loop 20
Three injured after pursuit leads to crash on Loop 20
File photo: Laredo College
Laredo College to hold open house
LISD welcomes students
LISD invites students to get a Jump Start on academics this Saturday
National Garage Sale Day
National Garage Sale Day: Sell without a permit for one weekend