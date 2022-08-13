Laredo Fire Department says to expect gas odor in Mines Road area

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is advising residents about the cause of a foul odor in the Mines Road area.

According to the fire department’s Facebook page, the odor is due to an oil company that has propane tanks about 2 to 300 yards behind the Green Ranch subdivision.

The tanks have relief valves that release built up vapors.

The gas is heavier than air.

Due to the high humidity in the air, the fire department says the gas odor will last longer.

There is no danger to the community and the smell will dissipate.

