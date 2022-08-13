Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Lucky man wins lottery twice in a month

Officials say Duane Ketterman has cashed in a winning a lottery ticket twice in a month.
Officials say Duane Ketterman has cashed in a winning a lottery ticket twice in a month.(Maryland Lottery)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Delaware man is celebrating his second lottery win in about a month.

Officials with the Maryland Lottery shared that Duane Ketterman’s latest winning ticket returned more than $30,000.

Ketterman said he also collected an $18,000 lottery ticket in July.

The 43-year-old powerline technician said he regularly drives into Maryland for work, with a routine that includes buying lottery tickets. His last two winning tickets were playing Maryland’s Racetrax game.

Ketterman said he couldn’t believe he won the first time and was stunned to win again.

He said he plans to save his winnings for a rainy day.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Nixon High School
Authorities investigate San Antonio man’s connection to alleged threat against Laredo student
School districts debunk monkeypox rumor
Laredo school districts debunk monkeypox rumors
Undocumented immigrants flee on foot and run into store
Undocumented immigrants caught inside Laredo retail store
National Garage Sale Day
National Garage Sale Day: Sell without a permit for one weekend
File photo: City Hall
The City of Laredo scammed out of $1 million in taxpayer dollars

Latest News

Harpeth Hall School, a private, college-preparatory school for girls in Tennessee, says it will...
All-girls private school welcoming anyone who identifies as female
A basketball player saved the life of a referee who suffered a heart attack during a game....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Basketball player saves referee who collapsed during game
Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
Suspect in Rushdie attack pleads not guilty in NY court
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash