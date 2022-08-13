Shop Local
Three injured after pursuit leads to crash on Loop 20

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A morning car chase results in a crash that sends three people to the hospital.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident happened at 7:28 a.m. after troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Ford Expedition on McPherson Road near Dunkin Donuts.

The driver refused to stop and sent authorities on a chase.

According to preliminary reports, the driver of the Ford Expedition crossed onto the wrong side of the roadway while traveling southbound on Loop 20.

While driving on the wrong side, the vehicle crashed into a tan Chevrolet Tahoe just north of Bob Bullock Loop and Lakeview.

The driver of the Ford was a 25-year-old man was transported to LMC in serious condition.

Authorities say he had active warrants out of Webb County.

A 44-year-old woman who was in the Tahoe was treated and transported to LMC in serious condition and a 64-year-old was transported in critical condition.

