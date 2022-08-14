Man injured in single vehicle accident on Rancho

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A driver is injured after a single vehicle accident on Rancho Viejo Road.

The accident happened on Saturday night at around 6 p.m.

According to preliminary reports, the man driving a red truck crashed into a utility pole and then into a fence.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.