Over one hundred undocumented migrants caught using aircraft services

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More than one hundred undocumented individuals were found by the U.S. Border Patrol agents during the week of August 7 to 13, 2022.

The still images you see attached to this article are from the “Smart Border Technology” aircraft system.

The aircraft system caught, on two separate occasions, several migrants.

Thirty-one migrants were found in the first situation and two groups of sixty and forty people were caught the second time.

Border Patrol said sixty people were turned over to Mexico.

